Principal Arrested in Tragic Student Suicide Case

The principal of DAV College, Budhana, has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a student. This comes after the tragic death of Ujjawal Rana, a BA student. Police are also pursuing other suspects connected to the case, including college staff and police officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:45 IST
The recent arrest of DAV College's principal has drawn widespread attention and sparked discussions about institutional accountability.

Pradeep Kumar, facing non-bailable warrants, was apprehended on accusations of abetment in the suicide of a 22-year-old student, Ujjawal Rana, who took his own life under distressing circumstances last November.

Authorities are extending their investigation to include additional suspects, highlighting the gravity and reach of this disturbing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

