Principal Arrested in Tragic Student Suicide Case

The recent arrest of DAV College's principal has drawn widespread attention and sparked discussions about institutional accountability.

Pradeep Kumar, facing non-bailable warrants, was apprehended on accusations of abetment in the suicide of a 22-year-old student, Ujjawal Rana, who took his own life under distressing circumstances last November.

Authorities are extending their investigation to include additional suspects, highlighting the gravity and reach of this disturbing case.

