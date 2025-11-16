Left Menu

Protest Forces Panjab University to Postpone Exams Amid Senate Poll Dispute

Panjab University exams have been postponed in response to student protests demanding the announcement of Senate poll dates. Despite a meeting with the vice chancellor, the protest continues until poll schedule approval. Political support is growing as students refuse to allow the university to be centralized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 08:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Panjab University has postponed all exams between November 18 to 20 in light of a student protest demanding the announcement of Senate poll dates. The decision, announced by PU Controller of Examinations Jagat Bhushan, comes as students vow to boycott exams until the poll schedule is confirmed.

Protest leaders met with the university's vice chancellor, reportedly receiving assurances that the Senate poll schedule was under approval. Despite this, students continue their protest, supported by several political parties, emphasizing the university's symbolic importance to Punjab and resisting moves to centralize control.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal met with the students, urging political unity to protect the university's autonomy. Badal, an alumnus, underscored the emotional and symbolic significance of the institution to Punjab and warned against attempts to alter the character of Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

