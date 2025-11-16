Protest Forces Panjab University to Postpone Exams Amid Senate Poll Dispute

Panjab University has postponed all exams between November 18 to 20 in light of a student protest demanding the announcement of Senate poll dates. The decision, announced by PU Controller of Examinations Jagat Bhushan, comes as students vow to boycott exams until the poll schedule is confirmed.

Protest leaders met with the university's vice chancellor, reportedly receiving assurances that the Senate poll schedule was under approval. Despite this, students continue their protest, supported by several political parties, emphasizing the university's symbolic importance to Punjab and resisting moves to centralize control.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal met with the students, urging political unity to protect the university's autonomy. Badal, an alumnus, underscored the emotional and symbolic significance of the institution to Punjab and warned against attempts to alter the character of Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)