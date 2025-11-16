Makhachev and Shevchenko Dominate at Madison Square Garden

In an impressive display of martial arts dominance, Islam Makhachev outperformed Jack Della Maddalena to capture the UFC welterweight title at Madison Square Garden. Makhachev, who previously held the lightweight crown, masterfully transitioned to the higher weight class without missing a beat.

The 34-year-old Russian executed a flawless strategy of calf kicks and relentless grappling that kept his opponent on the defensive for the entire fight. His victory, scored 50-45 by all three judges, cemented his status as one of the UFC's elite, marking his 16th consecutive win.

Meanwhile, Valentina Shevchenko demonstrated her expertise, out-classing Zhang Weili to defend her flyweight title. Employing a mix of striking and ground control, Shevchenko maintained her reign with a decisive unanimous decision, underscoring the mastery she describes as the 'art of martial arts.'