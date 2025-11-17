Asbestos Scare Closes Schools in Australia and New Zealand
Over 70 schools in Australia and New Zealand shut down due to asbestos found in children's play sand. A national recall has been issued, impacting numerous schools and retailers. Despite low airborne risk, authorities prioritize safety. The public is urged to stop using the contaminated products immediately.
Over 70 schools across Australia and New Zealand closed on Monday after asbestos was discovered in children's play sand products. This precautionary measure followed the release of a national recall for affected products.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, along with major retailers like Kmart and Target, withdrew the contaminated play sand from the market after tests revealed traces of tremolite and chrysotile asbestos. Schools using these products were temporarily shut down for safety assessments and cleaning.
Despite the low risk of asbestos fibers being airborne, officials stress the importance of safety in schools and have urged parents to cease using these products. Similar concerns have been echoed in New Zealand, where several schools reported potential exposure.
