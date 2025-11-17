Meghalaya's Global Leap: Nurses in Japan

In a move to strengthen Meghalaya's ties with Japan, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma revealed that a cohort of 37 nurses from the state is now employed in Japanese hospitals, remitting nearly Rs 5 crore annually to their families.

The announcement came as Sangma inaugurated a new Japanese language training program in Shillong, which aims to provide young people with greater global exposure and skills. This initiative, led by the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society, underscores the state's focused approach to international partnerships.

Sangma emphasized the cultural connections between Japan and India's northeast region, expressing hope that the current partnership will offer long-term benefits for Meghalaya's youth. The program has already seen 86 students register, who will be trained locally in Shillong.

(With inputs from agencies.)