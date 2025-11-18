Uttarakhand High Court Retains Dehradun Principal Amid Transfer Controversy
The Uttarakhand High Court has ruled to retain the principal of a Government Girls’ Inter College in Dehradun in her position, despite accusations of misconduct by teachers. The court intervened after the principal challenged an education department's recommendation for her transfer, due to lack of evidence for the allegations.
The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered that the principal of an inter college in Dehradun remain in her position, following accusations of 'misconduct' by the school's staff. The decision came as the principal faced a potential transfer initiated by the education department.
In light of complaints filed by teachers, who have also staged protests demanding her dismissal, a division bench led by Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay was consulted. The court's hearing was set in motion after the principal contested the education department's recommendation.
Director of Secondary Education Mukul Sati presented the department's case, while the high court found the committee's findings insufficient to justify the principal's removal, thereby overturning the department's suggestion to transfer both the principal and certain teachers.
