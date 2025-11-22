Tragedy Strikes St Columba's: Investigation into Student's Suicide Ongoing

The Delhi Police have intensified their investigation into the tragic suicide of a Class 10 student from St Columba's School, New Delhi, by recording statements from numerous students and scrutinizing CCTV footage, officials revealed on Saturday.

Last Tuesday, the 16-year-old, aspiring to emulate the success of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, ended his life by jumping from the Rajendra Place Metro Station platform. The incident followed claims of persistent harassment by his teachers, culminating in humiliation by a teacher after a fall during a school performance.

Police have seized a digital video recorder with potential evidence of the alleged mistreatment and have registered an FIR under sections related to abetment to suicide. Key staff members named in the boy's note are suspended and will be questioned as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)