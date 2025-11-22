Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes St Columba's: Investigation into Student's Suicide Ongoing

The Delhi Police are investigating the tragic suicide of a Class 10 student from St Columba's School. The 16-year-old allegedly faced harassment leading to his death. Police are examining evidence, including witness statements and CCTV footage, while school staff have been suspended pending further inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes St Columba's: Investigation into Student's Suicide Ongoing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have intensified their investigation into the tragic suicide of a Class 10 student from St Columba's School, New Delhi, by recording statements from numerous students and scrutinizing CCTV footage, officials revealed on Saturday.

Last Tuesday, the 16-year-old, aspiring to emulate the success of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, ended his life by jumping from the Rajendra Place Metro Station platform. The incident followed claims of persistent harassment by his teachers, culminating in humiliation by a teacher after a fall during a school performance.

Police have seized a digital video recorder with potential evidence of the alleged mistreatment and have registered an FIR under sections related to abetment to suicide. Key staff members named in the boy's note are suspended and will be questioned as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

 Brazil
2
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
4
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025