Delhi Schools Announce Admission Schedule for 2026: Transparency Emphasized

The Delhi government has released the admission schedule for entry-level classes in private schools for the 2026-27 session. Schools must display admission criteria online and transparency is emphasized, with specific age criteria for entry-level classes. The admission process concludes on March 19, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:05 IST
The Delhi government has officially notified the admission schedule for entry-level classes in private schools for the 2026-27 academic session. Forms will be available from December 4, with the first list of selected candidates set to be released on January 23.

The Directorate of Education has outlined that schools are required to upload their admission criteria and point systems for open seats by November 28. The deadline for submitting application forms is December 27, with details of applicants to be uploaded by January 9, followed by allocation of marks by January 16. Transparency in the admission process is strongly emphasized.

Key policies include prohibition of capitation fees, strict adherence to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, and age criteria specifications. The entire process is to be completed by March 19, with district-level monitoring ensuring compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

