China-Italy Business Relations: A New Chapter

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has expressed openness to Italian businesses entering the Chinese market, while urging Italy to maintain a fair investment environment for Chinese companies. His remarks followed a meeting with Italian President Giorgia Meloni during the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:24 IST
Li Qiang

At the recent G20 summit in Johannesburg, Chinese Premier Li Qiang advocated for stronger business relations between China and Italy. He emphasized China's welcome to Italian companies looking to venture into the Chinese market.

Premier Li also expressed hopes that Italy would ensure a fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese investments. His remarks aim at fostering mutual trust and economic collaboration between the two nations.

The conversation with Italian President Giorgia Meloni underscores the importance of creating balanced opportunities for international business engagements. As the global economy shifts, China and Italy appear to be strengthening their economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

