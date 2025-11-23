China-Italy Business Relations: A New Chapter

At the recent G20 summit in Johannesburg, Chinese Premier Li Qiang advocated for stronger business relations between China and Italy. He emphasized China's welcome to Italian companies looking to venture into the Chinese market.

Premier Li also expressed hopes that Italy would ensure a fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese investments. His remarks aim at fostering mutual trust and economic collaboration between the two nations.

The conversation with Italian President Giorgia Meloni underscores the importance of creating balanced opportunities for international business engagements. As the global economy shifts, China and Italy appear to be strengthening their economic ties.

