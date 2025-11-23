Pope Leo's Heartfelt Plea Amidst Nigerian School Abductions
Pope Leo called for the immediate release of children and staff abducted from a Catholic school in Nigeria, one of the worst mass kidnappings recorded there. The Christian Association of Nigeria reported an increase in victims from 227 to 315. Pope Leo appealed for swift government action.
On Sunday, Pope Leo issued an urgent call for the release of children and staff abducted this week from a Catholic school in Nigeria, marking one of the worst mass kidnappings the country has faced.
The Christian Association of Nigeria announced that the number of abducted individuals from St. Mary's school has been revised to 315, up from an initial estimate of 227 after a verification exercise.
Pope Leo, expressing profound sorrow, appealed for the immediate release of the hostages and urged the authorities to act quickly, highlighting the distress of families and the importance of keeping churches and schools safe.
