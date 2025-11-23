Left Menu

Pope Leo's Heartfelt Plea Amidst Nigerian School Abductions

Pope Leo called for the immediate release of children and staff abducted from a Catholic school in Nigeria, one of the worst mass kidnappings recorded there. The Christian Association of Nigeria reported an increase in victims from 227 to 315. Pope Leo appealed for swift government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:20 IST
Pope Leo's Heartfelt Plea Amidst Nigerian School Abductions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Pope Leo issued an urgent call for the release of children and staff abducted this week from a Catholic school in Nigeria, marking one of the worst mass kidnappings the country has faced.

The Christian Association of Nigeria announced that the number of abducted individuals from St. Mary's school has been revised to 315, up from an initial estimate of 227 after a verification exercise.

Pope Leo, expressing profound sorrow, appealed for the immediate release of the hostages and urged the authorities to act quickly, highlighting the distress of families and the importance of keeping churches and schools safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Ring

Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Ring

 India
2
Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

 Ukraine
3
Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

 India
4
Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025