Tension in Nigeria: Catholic School Kidnappings Spur Global Outcry

In Nigeria, 50 students out of the over 300 kidnapped from a Catholic school have managed to escape, though 253 remain with their captors. The Catholic Church and the Christian Association of Nigeria confirmed this development on Sunday.

Parents anxiously gathered at the school in Niger state, spurred by the news of some children's escape. However, as Amose Ibrahim reported, his three children remained among those missing, highlighting the acute human toll and ongoing emotional turmoil.

Amidst rising global concerns, Pope Leo called for the immediate release of all kidnapped individuals, emphasizing the gravity of the situation, while President Bola Tinubu noted a successful rescue of 38 abducted churchgoers in Kwara state, although at a high cost with two fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)