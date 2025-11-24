Tragedy in Jashpur: Teenage Girl's Death Sparks Investigation into School Misconduct
A 15-year-old girl in Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh, allegedly committed suicide after accusing her school's principal of molestation. The principal was arrested, and a joint investigation revealed the hostel's unauthorized operation. A magisterial inquiry is underway to uncover further details.
A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district as a 15-year-old girl's suicide has triggered a thorough investigation into alleged misconduct at her school. The girl, a class 9 student, accused the principal of molestation prior to her death, leading to his arrest by local authorities.
The deceased, from Sitapur, reportedly used a saree to hang herself in the school's study room. The police discovered a suicide note at the site, listing accusations against the principal, Kuldipan Topno. This led to a swift police action and a case being filed as the community reels from the shock.
A joint inquiry by educational, tribal, and police departments found that the school's hostel was operating without official permissions. With unauthorized accommodations, questions about regulatory compliance have emerged, and a magisterial inquiry will delve deeper to ascertain all contributing factors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
