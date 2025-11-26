U.S. Education Department Probes UC Berkeley Amid Campus Safety Concerns

The U.S. Department of Education is currently reviewing safety protocols at the University of California, Berkeley. This comes after a protest occurred during a Turning Point USA event in November, sparking concerns over campus safety and adherence to legal requirements.

The Office of Federal Student Aid is set to investigate possible Clery Act violations. This act mandates that institutions receiving federal funds report crime data and uphold safety policies. U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon emphasized the importance of protecting students at federally funded schools.

The University's administration, led by Dan Mogulof, expressed commitment to compliance. The review also highlights broader tensions between the Trump administration and liberal-leaning institutions like UC Berkeley, with federal scrutiny extending to various issues including diversity and inclusion programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)