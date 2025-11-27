Left Menu

West Bengal's Midday Meal Battle: State vs. Central Allocation

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:37 IST
West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has openly criticized the Narendra Modi government for what he describes as insufficient funding towards the state's midday meal scheme for schools. He claims this inadequacy has affected thousands of students across primary and upper-primary levels.

Basu emphasized the government's effort to continue providing nutritious meals, including serving eggs and chicken twice a week, despite escalating costs of essential commodities. The state's initiative persists through what has been described as financial constraints.

Officials disclosed that the state had allocated an additional Rs 7,562.63 lakh to ensure the availability of fish, chicken, or eggs in students' meals twice weekly, resulting in an extra Rs 4 per dish per student. Yet, challenges remain as allocations reportedly fall short, with educators sometimes covering costs themselves to meet nutritional goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

