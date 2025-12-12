Doping Detection Struggles: A Call for Renewed Anti-Doping Efforts

The battle against doping is faltering, as sophisticated cheats increasingly evade detection, warns David Howman, Chair of the Athletics Integrity Unit. Speaking at last week's World Conference on Doping in Sport, Howman admitted they are failing to catch enough rule-breakers despite an increase in disciplinary cases.

According to AIU's reports, international cases jumped from 62 in 2021 to 100 in 2024, with national cases rising significantly as well. However, intentional dopers are still slipping through the cracks. This year, notable athletes like marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich and Olympic medallist Fred Kerley faced bans for rule violations.

Howman calls for a shift from basic compliance to ambitious anti-doping efforts, stressing better education and alignment between WADA and ADOs for stronger scientific research. He cautions that public trust in anti-doping campaigns is at risk unless more effective strategies are implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)