AI Evolution: Bridging Present and Future Solutions

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized that artificial intelligence is a current reality, influencing sectors like healthcare and education. At a conclave by GGSIPU and AICTE, he urged responsible AI use, highlighting India's progress. Initiatives like GGSIPU's AI ecosystem exemplify strides in educational AI integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:08 IST
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan remarked on Tuesday that artificial intelligence, once a future concept, is now a present-day reality. Speaking at a conclave organized by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in collaboration with AICTE, he dismissed pessimism around new technology.

Radhakrishnan recalled initial resistance to computers, underscoring their eventual global impact. He acknowledged both positive and negative aspects of technological innovations, asserting the need to responsibly harness technology's potential. The vice president stressed AI's influence across sectors like healthcare, governance, and finance, indicating major societal shifts.

India is emerging as a leader in AI innovation, Radhakrishnan stated, warning against developmental stagnation. He highlighted India's self-reliance push and AI Centres of Excellence. At the event, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasized collaboration in AI advances, while GGSIPU showcased its AI-driven educational ecosystem initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

