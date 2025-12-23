AI Evolution: Bridging Present and Future Solutions

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan remarked on Tuesday that artificial intelligence, once a future concept, is now a present-day reality. Speaking at a conclave organized by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in collaboration with AICTE, he dismissed pessimism around new technology.

Radhakrishnan recalled initial resistance to computers, underscoring their eventual global impact. He acknowledged both positive and negative aspects of technological innovations, asserting the need to responsibly harness technology's potential. The vice president stressed AI's influence across sectors like healthcare, governance, and finance, indicating major societal shifts.

India is emerging as a leader in AI innovation, Radhakrishnan stated, warning against developmental stagnation. He highlighted India's self-reliance push and AI Centres of Excellence. At the event, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasized collaboration in AI advances, while GGSIPU showcased its AI-driven educational ecosystem initiatives.

