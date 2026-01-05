Left Menu

Edith Renfrow Smith: A Century of Change

Edith Renfrow Smith, who witnessed pivotal moments in U.S. history, passed away at 111. Her life, deeply intertwined with America's history of slavery and progress, was marked by her connection to abolitionist John Brown, a hard-earned education, and inspiring others including jazz musician Herbie Hancock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:26 IST
Edith Renfrow Smith, an emblem of resilience and witness to over a century of world-altering events, passed away on January 2 at the age of 111 in Chicago. Born in Grinnell, Iowa, in 1914, she was a direct link to America's slavery history and its subsequent societal changes.

From enduring racial segregation to contributing to societal advancements, Smith's life was a tapestry woven with personal and historical milestones. Her experiences spanned two world wars, the civil rights movement, and the advent of groundbreaking technologies like television and artificial intelligence.

Renfrow Smith's legacy includes her pioneering education, being the first Black female graduate of Grinnell College, and her influence on figures such as Herbie Hancock. Her story of perseverance and wisdom serves as a beacon for future generations, reminding them to 'have a goal' and 'thank the good Lord' each day.

