UNICEF Warns of Grave Risks to Children Amid Escalating Middle East Violence

“This weekend’s military escalation in the Middle East marks a dangerous moment for millions of children in the region,” UNICEF said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:38 IST
UNICEF said it is working closely with other UN agencies and humanitarian partners to assess the rapidly evolving situation. Image Credit: ChatGPT

UNICEF has expressed deep alarm over the latest military escalation in the Middle East, warning that the surge in hostilities poses a severe threat to millions of children across the region.

In a statement issued following reports of intensified strikes, the agency highlighted the devastating toll on young lives and civilian infrastructure, including schools.

Reports of Schools Struck

UNICEF said it was particularly concerned by reports of strikes in Iran and elsewhere in the region, underlining the growing risks faced by children caught in the violence.

There are reports that schools in Iran have been struck, including a girls’ school in Minab in Hormozgan province in southern Iran. According to preliminary information, scores of students are reportedly killed and many others injured.

The agency stressed that such incidents represent an alarming escalation and underscore the vulnerability of children in conflict settings.

Call for Immediate De-escalation

UNICEF echoed the United Nations Secretary-General’s call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent de-escalation.

The agency urged all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint and adhere strictly to international humanitarian and human rights law, particularly obligations relating to the protection of civilians.

“Targeting civilians and civilian objects, including schools, is a violation of international law,” UNICEF stated.

It also emphasised the need to safeguard essential services that children depend on for survival, including education, healthcare, water, and sanitation.

Prepared to Scale Up Support

UNICEF said it is working closely with other UN agencies and humanitarian partners to assess the rapidly evolving situation.

The organisation stands ready to scale up emergency assistance to affected children and their families, depending on needs and access on the ground.

As violence intensifies, UNICEF reiterated that children must never be a target and called on all actors to prioritise their safety and wellbeing.

 

