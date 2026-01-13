Legacy of Learning: Remembering Dr. A P Majeed Khan

Prominent educationist Dr. A P Majeed Khan passed away at the age of 91, following complications related to old age, at a private hospital.

Dr. Khan, hailed for his pivotal role in advancing higher education and healthcare in Kerala, was the chancellor of Noorul Islam University and led the Noorul Islam Institutions. A trailblazer in technical education, he launched Amaravila NII ITI, the state's first private technical training center, and significantly impacted the healthcare sector with NIMS Medicity in Neyyattinkara.

Condolences poured in, with Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recognizing Dr. Khan's work, and BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar acknowledging his lasting legacy in education and healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)