Left Menu

Legacy of Learning: Remembering Dr. A P Majeed Khan

Dr. A P Majeed Khan, a renowned figure in education and healthcare, passed away at 91. He was the chancellor of Noorul Islam University and the pioneer behind Kerala's first private technical training institute. His significant contributions include the establishment of NIMS Medicity in Neyyattinkara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:56 IST
Legacy of Learning: Remembering Dr. A P Majeed Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent educationist Dr. A P Majeed Khan passed away at the age of 91, following complications related to old age, at a private hospital.

Dr. Khan, hailed for his pivotal role in advancing higher education and healthcare in Kerala, was the chancellor of Noorul Islam University and led the Noorul Islam Institutions. A trailblazer in technical education, he launched Amaravila NII ITI, the state's first private technical training center, and significantly impacted the healthcare sector with NIMS Medicity in Neyyattinkara.

Condolences poured in, with Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recognizing Dr. Khan's work, and BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar acknowledging his lasting legacy in education and healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fed Leadership: Independence under Pressure

Fed Leadership: Independence under Pressure

 Global
2
Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

 Global
3
SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

 Global
4
Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026