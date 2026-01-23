Palestinian Education at Risk: Kalandia Training Centre Faces Closure

The Kalandia Training Centre, an educational facility in the occupied West Bank serving hundreds of Palestinian students, is on the brink of closure by Israeli authorities. This potential shutdown, announced by the UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, endangers the education of about 350 male students taught skills such as plumbing and vehicle maintenance.

UNRWA spokesperson Jonathan Fowler expressed concern over the closure's imminent nature, highlighting the absence of educational alternatives for these students. "We're witnessing a significant threat to the right to education and economic opportunities for Palestinian refugees," he said, urging the international community to take notice.

Amid escalating tensions, Israel accuses UNRWA of ties to the Hamas militant group, a claim the agency rejects. Israel's recent legislative actions and demolition of UNRWA facilities underscore ongoing disputes, as the agency struggles to defend its mission and the welfare of Palestinian refugees.