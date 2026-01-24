UNICEF Delivers Recreational Kits to Gaza After Two-Year Restriction, Reaching Over 375,000 Children

After more than two years of restrictions, UNICEF has been permitted to deliver recreational kits into the Gaza Strip, marking a significant step in supporting children’s learning, wellbeing and resilience amid ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Since Thursday, 15 January, a total of 5,168 recreational kits have entered Gaza, reaching more than 375,000 children, including 1,000 children with disabilities. The kits are designed to provide structured opportunities for play, learning and emotional expression in an environment severely disrupted by conflict and prolonged hardship.

Play as a Foundation for Child Development

UNICEF stressed that play is not optional for children’s development, particularly in crisis settings where normal routines have been shattered.

“For young children around the world, including in Gaza, playing is not a luxury, but how they develop language, motor skills, problem-solving, and social-emotional skills,” said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director for Humanitarian Action and Supply Operations, who visited Gaza this week.

“These recreational supplies will help create safer, structured spaces where children can return to routines, express emotions, and continue learning even in crisis conditions,” he added.

Urgent Need for Education and Early Childhood Supplies

While welcoming the entry of recreational kits, UNICEF underscored the urgent need for broader access to education and Early Childhood Development (ECD) materials. The organisation is seeking permission to bring additional supplies—including notebooks, pencils, erasers and crayons—to support 336,000 children who currently lack even the most basic learning materials.

“Now we must be permitted to bring all other education and Early Childhood Development supplies into Gaza soon to benefit children with the most basic materials they need to be able to learn,” Chaiban said.

Supporting Caregivers and Protective Environments

Beyond benefiting children directly, the materials also serve as essential tools for caregivers, teachers and community facilitators, enabling them to engage children in age-appropriate activities that promote healthy development, reduce stress and strengthen protective environments.

UNICEF emphasised that maintaining learning and developmental opportunities is critical for children in Gaza, even amid displacement, destruction and uncertainty.

Children must be allowed to keep learning, playing and growing, the agency said, despite the disruption and despair that continue to surround them.