Safety Alert: Protecting Our Children from Unauthorised School Transport
In Badlapur, after a school van driver allegedly assaulted a kindergarten girl, officials urge parents to avoid unauthorised school transport. A crackdown on such vehicles led to several fines, underscoring the need for adherence to safety norms to protect children.
In Badlapur, officials issued an urgent advisory to parents following a troubling incident where a school van driver allegedly sexually assaulted a kindergarten student. The 35-year-old perpetrator has been arrested and placed in police custody.
The Thane district administration and transport authorities have responded swiftly, seizing the van and serving a show-cause notice to its owner. Deputy Regional Transport Officer Ashutosh Barkul cautioned parents against using unauthorised vehicles, emphasizing that children's safety is the utmost priority. Transport must align with legal standards to ensure security.
The crackdown on unauthorised school transport is ongoing, with 259 vehicles penalized last year and further actions undertaken in January 2026 alone, yielding significant fines. This highlights a firm stand against transport violations to safeguard young commuters.
