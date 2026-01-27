Empowering Tomorrow: Gender-Inclusive STEM Education Initiative Revolutionizes Learning

In a significant push towards inclusive education, the joint initiative by BMW Group and UNICEF, known as BRIDGE, has made remarkable strides in transforming STEM education in India. Reaching over 110,000 students and training nearly 400 educators, the program has sparked immense change across Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu.

Implemented in collaboration with state governments, the initiative focuses on integrating practical, experiential learning, especially through low-cost maker spaces and new science labs. With the support of digital platforms, large-scale teacher training webinars have engaged over 17,000 educators, further anchoring the initiative's outreach.

This partnership not only strengthens literacy but also fosters gender inclusivity, ensuring girls are equipped with crucial skills in STEM. As India aims for a future-ready generation, initiatives like BRIDGE are pivotal in providing opportunities for learning and self-reliance on a global scale.