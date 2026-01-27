Redis Eyes India for Strategic Expansion

Redis, the renowned American real-time data platform, is focusing on India for strategic expansion, emphasizing an increase in investment and the consideration of establishing its first physical office in the country.

Rowan Trollope, CEO of Redis, highlighted India's pivotal role in the company's global growth strategy during a recent announcement. The Asia Pacific region, particularly India, has shown remarkable growth, with a 100 per cent increase in Redis' Indian workforce, now totaling 129 employees. The company plans to further invest, capitalizing on India's rapid digital transformation, and may soon open a local office.

India accounts for around 10 per cent of Redis' global workforce and is crucial to its revenue streams. With partnerships with major companies like Axis Bank, Meesho, SonyLIV, Viacom18, and Groww, the Indian market is prime for investment. CEO Trollope credits the company's annual recurring revenue surpassing USD 300 million to high demand for AI-supporting infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)