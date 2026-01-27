Left Menu

Redis Eyes India for Strategic Expansion

Redis, a leading real-time data platform, views India as a key strategic growth opportunity. With plans for increased investment and a potential office establishment, India plays a crucial role in its global expansion. India contributes significantly to Redis' workforce and revenue, driven by AI infrastructure demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:14 IST
Redis Eyes India for Strategic Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Redis, the renowned American real-time data platform, is focusing on India for strategic expansion, emphasizing an increase in investment and the consideration of establishing its first physical office in the country.

Rowan Trollope, CEO of Redis, highlighted India's pivotal role in the company's global growth strategy during a recent announcement. The Asia Pacific region, particularly India, has shown remarkable growth, with a 100 per cent increase in Redis' Indian workforce, now totaling 129 employees. The company plans to further invest, capitalizing on India's rapid digital transformation, and may soon open a local office.

India accounts for around 10 per cent of Redis' global workforce and is crucial to its revenue streams. With partnerships with major companies like Axis Bank, Meesho, SonyLIV, Viacom18, and Groww, the Indian market is prime for investment. CEO Trollope credits the company's annual recurring revenue surpassing USD 300 million to high demand for AI-supporting infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026