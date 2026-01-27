Left Menu

Maharashtra Unveils ITI Modernization Plan

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a plan under the PM SETU scheme to modernize Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), enhancing skills and employment opportunities. Initially targeting ITIs in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Pune, the program aims to close the skilled manpower gap and improve job placements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:12 IST
Maharashtra Unveils ITI Modernization Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance skill development and employment opportunities, the Maharashtra cabinet has approved a plan to modernize Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the PM SETU scheme. The initial phase will cover ITIs in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Pune.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of skilled manpower by upgrading training infrastructure and making job placements more accessible. The scheme, announced in 2025, involves a funding model with contributions from the Centre, Maharashtra government, and industry.

Additionally, the cabinet approved measures to simplify pending payments, a stamp duty waiver for enemy properties, and the revival of the Jawahar Shetkari Cooperative Spinning Mill, aimed at boosting the regional economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026