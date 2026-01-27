Maharashtra Unveils ITI Modernization Plan

In a significant move to enhance skill development and employment opportunities, the Maharashtra cabinet has approved a plan to modernize Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the PM SETU scheme. The initial phase will cover ITIs in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Pune.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of skilled manpower by upgrading training infrastructure and making job placements more accessible. The scheme, announced in 2025, involves a funding model with contributions from the Centre, Maharashtra government, and industry.

Additionally, the cabinet approved measures to simplify pending payments, a stamp duty waiver for enemy properties, and the revival of the Jawahar Shetkari Cooperative Spinning Mill, aimed at boosting the regional economy.

