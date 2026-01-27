Maharashtra Unveils ITI Modernization Plan
The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a plan under the PM SETU scheme to modernize Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), enhancing skills and employment opportunities. Initially targeting ITIs in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Pune, the program aims to close the skilled manpower gap and improve job placements.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to enhance skill development and employment opportunities, the Maharashtra cabinet has approved a plan to modernize Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the PM SETU scheme. The initial phase will cover ITIs in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Pune.
The initiative aims to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of skilled manpower by upgrading training infrastructure and making job placements more accessible. The scheme, announced in 2025, involves a funding model with contributions from the Centre, Maharashtra government, and industry.
Additionally, the cabinet approved measures to simplify pending payments, a stamp duty waiver for enemy properties, and the revival of the Jawahar Shetkari Cooperative Spinning Mill, aimed at boosting the regional economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- ITIs
- PM SETU
- employment
- skills
- modernization
- Nagpur
- Pune
- infrastructure
- job placements
ALSO READ
Precision in Focus: SAI Coaches Enhance Skills at Sports Science Workshop
RSS Commemorates Republic Day with Flag Hoisting in Nagpur
AfDB Renews Korea Partnership to Boost Skills and Knowledge Exchange
Cambodia and ILO Set 2026–2027 Decent Work Priorities with Focus on Informal Workers, Skills and Labour Reforms
Mizoram Triumphs at IndiaSkills Northeast with 21 Awards