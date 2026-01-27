Nanded Police Leads Maharashtra in E-Governance Reforms

The Nanded Police Range Office has been ranked first in Maharashtra for its exemplary performance in the E-Governance Reforms Programme initiated by the state government. Launched on May 7 last year and extended until January 10, the programme sought to modernize governmental processes, focusing on citizen-friendly, efficient, and tech-driven administration.

Among the significant reforms were website improvements for security and accessibility, seamless integration with the 'Aaple Sarkar' portal, implementation of the e-Office system for speedier paperless file handling, and real-time data dashboards. These initiatives aim to facilitate better administrative decision-making and strengthen communication through WhatsApp service delivery.

Innovations like the AI-based 'Samvedana' application for handling inquiries, and the 'Eagle Eye: Crime Investigation Monitoring System' for tracking criminal investigations, marked significant advancements. The DG Police's office shortlisted top performers, and the final evaluations by the Quality Council of India earned Nanded's office its commendable recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)