Nanded Police Leads Maharashtra in E-Governance Reforms

The Nanded Police Range Office in Maharashtra has achieved top position in the state government's E-Governance Reforms Programme. This initiative, aimed at enhancing administration through technology and transparency, included website modernisation, integration with the Aaple Sarkar portal, and innovative application developments like 'Samvedana' and 'Eagle Eye'.

Updated: 27-01-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Nanded Police Range Office has been ranked first in Maharashtra for its exemplary performance in the E-Governance Reforms Programme initiated by the state government. Launched on May 7 last year and extended until January 10, the programme sought to modernize governmental processes, focusing on citizen-friendly, efficient, and tech-driven administration.

Among the significant reforms were website improvements for security and accessibility, seamless integration with the 'Aaple Sarkar' portal, implementation of the e-Office system for speedier paperless file handling, and real-time data dashboards. These initiatives aim to facilitate better administrative decision-making and strengthen communication through WhatsApp service delivery.

Innovations like the AI-based 'Samvedana' application for handling inquiries, and the 'Eagle Eye: Crime Investigation Monitoring System' for tracking criminal investigations, marked significant advancements. The DG Police's office shortlisted top performers, and the final evaluations by the Quality Council of India earned Nanded's office its commendable recognition.

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

