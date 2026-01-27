Left Menu

U.S. Consumer Confidence Hits Seven-Year Low

January saw an unexpected decline in U.S. consumer confidence, reaching its lowest level since 2014 due to heightened concerns over high prices and a weak labor market, according to the Conference Board. The consumer confidence index dropped 9.7 points to 84.5, missing the forecasted 90.9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:49 IST
U.S. Consumer Confidence Hits Seven-Year Low
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected downturn, U.S. consumer confidence plummeted in January, hitting its lowest point since 2014. Accentuated by rising anxieties over inflation and a tepid job market, the consumer confidence index fell 9.7 points to 84.5, as revealed by the Conference Board on Tuesday.

Chief Economist Dana Peterson noted growing consumer pessimism influenced by inflation, oil and gas prices, and food costs. Responses also indicated increased concern over tariffs, trade, politics, and the labor market, along with health insurance and war considerations.

The findings contradicted economists' predictions, who initially estimated the index would be at 90.9, underscoring the unexpected downturn in consumer sentiment influenced by economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026