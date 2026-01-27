Odisha Ups Child Allowance: A Boost for Anganwadi Kids

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, announced on Tuesday a significant increase in the uniform, footwear, and winter wear allowances for children attending anganwadi centers across the state. This initiative will positively impact more than 14.76 lakh children enrolled in 74,224 centers, with the additional funding being entirely covered by the state government.

The revised allowances, part of the Malati Devi Prak Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana, raise the boys' uniform allowance from Rs 100 to Rs 175 and the girls' from Rs 150 to Rs 225. Similarly, aid for shoes, socks, and sweaters has increased by Rs 50 from the current Rs 100. The new unit costs will be effective from the financial year 2026-27.

In addition to announcing these changes, Parida inaugurated the 'Panchatatwa Park' and launched the 'Suposhit Odisha Mission' at the State Institute for Women & Children. She urged officials to educate mothers about nutrition and encouraged citizens to foster community spirit by sharing personal celebratory occasions with anganwadi children.

(With inputs from agencies.)