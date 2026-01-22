Dreams in Uniform: The Inspiring Journey of Roshni Verma and CISF's Sportspersons

Amid tears of joy, Roshni Verma, a two-time national football player for Jharkhand, embraced a new chapter in life as she joined the CISF through the sports quota. Her transition from a domestic worker marks the end of hardships and signifies a promising future for her and her family.

Roshni's brother Ashok, who traveled from Ranchi to witness her passing out parade, symbolized familial pride. Although their parents couldn't attend due to health issues, Ashok beamed with pride as he admired the head constable rank insignia on Roshni's uniform.

Her induction into the CISF is not just a personal victory but part of a broader initiative. With CISF recruiting 324 sportspersons, the largest-ever batch at once, the force aims to support and showcase India's athletes, offering them opportunities to shine at national and international levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)