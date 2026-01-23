Left Menu

Bihar Students Celebrate Saraswati Puja with Devotion and Joy

Students across Patna, Bihar, celebrated Saraswati Puja with devotion, marking the start of spring. The festival, dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, involved prayers, rituals, and cultural events. Students and educators organized the puja, underscoring its significance in educational institutions across the region.

  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Basant Panchami, students from schools and colleges across Patna, Bihar, celebrated Saraswati Puja with fervor. The festival, dedicated to the goddess of knowledge and learning, marks the onset of spring.

Dressed in vibrant colors, students participated in traditional rituals, seeking blessings from the deity for wisdom and academic success. The celebrations included chanting mantras, offering prayers, and cultural events, highlighting the importance of the festival in educational institutions.

Educators and students emphasized the day's significance, with many conveying how Saraswati Puja is an integral part of their annual calendar. The involvement of women in leading the celebrations was also noted, reflecting the festival's inclusive and communal spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

