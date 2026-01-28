CUO and OUAT Forge Strategic Partnership for Agricultural Advancement
The Central University of Odisha and the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology have signed an agreement to boost agricultural research. The MoU involves student and faculty exchanges and resource sharing to enhance agriculture-focused knowledge and practices, aiming at the economic betterment of local farmers.
- Country:
- India
The Central University of Odisha (CUO) has entered into a significant agreement with the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) to enhance agricultural research and outreach efforts. This collaboration aims to pave the way for academic and scientific advancement in the field of agriculture.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by CUO vice-chancellor (in-charge), NC Panda, and OUAT vice-chancellor, Pravat Kumar Roul, during a formal gathering that included senior officials and faculty from both institutions.
The agreement facilitates student and faculty exchanges and promotes joint research endeavors. It is anticipated that these initiatives will contribute not only to scientific knowledge but also to the economic growth of farmers and the overall development of the region. This partnership is set for a three-year duration, with possibilities for extension.
