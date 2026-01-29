Left Menu

Bridging the Education Gap: A Call to Action for Secondary School Retention

The Economic Survey 2025-26 reveals that India's secondary age-specific net enrolment rate is low, emphasizing the need to retain students beyond Class 8. The survey highlights issues like uneven school distribution and proposes policies to enhance retention, focusing on expanding schools, upgrading education levels, and improving infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:33 IST
Bridging the Education Gap: A Call to Action for Secondary School Retention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey 2025-26, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, underscores the urgent need for improving retention rates among Indian school students past Class 8. Despite progress in early-level enrolments, secondary age-specific net enrolment remains concerningly low at 52.2%, indicating a significant challenge ahead.

A sharp disparity exists between urban and rural schools, with only 17.1% of rural schools offering secondary education compared to 38.1% in urban areas. This imbalance results in increased transition losses, longer travel times, and higher dropout rates for rural students, necessitating immediate intervention to ensure equitable educational opportunities.

The survey recommends several strategic measures, including the expansion of composite and integrated schools, upgrades to school infrastructure, and leveraging digital platforms like PM e-Vidya. Emphasizing policy interventions, it highlights the importance of aligning curriculum reforms with the National Education Policy to create a more inclusive and high-quality educational environment throughout India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026