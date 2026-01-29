Bridging the Education Gap: A Call to Action for Secondary School Retention

The Economic Survey 2025-26, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, underscores the urgent need for improving retention rates among Indian school students past Class 8. Despite progress in early-level enrolments, secondary age-specific net enrolment remains concerningly low at 52.2%, indicating a significant challenge ahead.

A sharp disparity exists between urban and rural schools, with only 17.1% of rural schools offering secondary education compared to 38.1% in urban areas. This imbalance results in increased transition losses, longer travel times, and higher dropout rates for rural students, necessitating immediate intervention to ensure equitable educational opportunities.

The survey recommends several strategic measures, including the expansion of composite and integrated schools, upgrades to school infrastructure, and leveraging digital platforms like PM e-Vidya. Emphasizing policy interventions, it highlights the importance of aligning curriculum reforms with the National Education Policy to create a more inclusive and high-quality educational environment throughout India.

