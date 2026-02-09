Thane Autorickshaw Appeal: Ensuring Students Reach Exam Centres On Time
Ahead of Maharashtra's Class 12 board exams, NCP's Manoj Pradhan appeals to Thane autorickshaw operators to ensure students reach exam centers promptly amid traffic congestion, emphasizing the necessity of support during this crucial period.
As Maharashtra's Class 12 board exams commence, concerns arise in Thane regarding students' timely arrival at test centers. The Nationalist Congress Party, represented by district president Manoj Pradhan, issued an appeal to autorickshaw drivers for support, urging them not to refuse rides due to severe traffic congestion impacting public transport efficiency.
Pradhan highlighted the critical role autorickshaws play in student transportation, especially when public buses are delayed. He emphasized the importance of cooperation from rickshaw drivers during the exam days to avoid inconveniences for students relying on these services for timely arrival at their exam centers.
With 1,08,054 students registered for Higher Secondary Certificate exams and 1,19,742 for Secondary School Certificate exams in Thane, the statement appeals to rickshaw unions to approach the situation humanely. Written appeals urge associations to instruct drivers on the significance of aiding students in this significant academic period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
