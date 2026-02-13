CBSE to Launch Digital Evaluation: No More Marks Verification for Class-12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that from this year, Class-12 board exams will no longer require verification of marks post-results due to a transition to digital evaluation. This transformation, set for full implementation in 2026, aims to eliminate discrepancies conventional methods allow.

During a workshop with school teachers and principals, officials detailed the on screen marking (OSM) system's operation. Unlike Class-12, Class-10 evaluations will remain in physical form. Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj explained that this move would mitigate manual errors and reduce the need for manpower in verification.

CBSE's transition to digital is not abrupt, with careful planning, stakeholder feedback, and rigorous testing processes preceding the change. Serving nearly 46 lakh students, CBSE's streamlined digital marking system promises faster evaluation while being environmentally responsible. The reform will enable teachers to stay at their schools, boosting participation with minimal disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)