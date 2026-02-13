Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Mid-day Meal Worker Murdered in Himachal School

A 58-year-old mid-day meal worker, Salochna Devi, was murdered with a sickle at a primary school in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh. The accused, Rakesh Kumar, was arrested shortly after the incident. This tragic event has raised serious safety concerns among locals and prompted the education minister to reassess security protocols in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:49 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Mid-day Meal Worker Murdered in Himachal School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mid-day meal worker, Salochna Devi, was brutally murdered inside a government primary school in Chinaur village, Dehra, Himachal Pradesh, police reported. The incident unfolded in broad daylight, in front of students, causing shock and safety concerns among locals.

Rakesh Kumar, aged 48, the accused, was arrested just 30 minutes after the murder on Thursday afternoon. Witnesses stated he entered the school with a sickle, assaulting the victim in the kitchen. Teachers intervened upon hearing students' screams, but Kumar threatened them before fleeing the scene.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur has instructed the department to review security measures across all state schools to protect students, teachers, and staff. Meanwhile, a murder case has been filed, and investigations continue as the community grapples with the tragedy.

TRENDING

1
Future generations should remember this era as a time when India re-wrote its fate: PM Modi.

Future generations should remember this era as a time when India re-wrote it...

 India
2
Vijay's Political Bomb: Power Sharing Proposal Shakes Tamil Nadu

Vijay's Political Bomb: Power Sharing Proposal Shakes Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Antarctica's Ring of Fire: A Solar Eclipse Spectacle

Antarctica's Ring of Fire: A Solar Eclipse Spectacle

 Global
4
Mizoram Leads Northeast with Innovative Fish Canning Facility

Mizoram Leads Northeast with Innovative Fish Canning Facility

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026