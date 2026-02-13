Tragedy Strikes: Mid-day Meal Worker Murdered in Himachal School

A mid-day meal worker, Salochna Devi, was brutally murdered inside a government primary school in Chinaur village, Dehra, Himachal Pradesh, police reported. The incident unfolded in broad daylight, in front of students, causing shock and safety concerns among locals.

Rakesh Kumar, aged 48, the accused, was arrested just 30 minutes after the murder on Thursday afternoon. Witnesses stated he entered the school with a sickle, assaulting the victim in the kitchen. Teachers intervened upon hearing students' screams, but Kumar threatened them before fleeing the scene.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur has instructed the department to review security measures across all state schools to protect students, teachers, and staff. Meanwhile, a murder case has been filed, and investigations continue as the community grapples with the tragedy.