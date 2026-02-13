Tragic End of Aspirant: Juhi Patel's Kota Story
An 18-year-old NEET-UG aspirant, Juhi Patel from Madhya Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide in Kota. She consumed poison in her rented room. Despite having a normal conversation with her father earlier, the motive behind her tragic step remains unknown. Police are investigating the incident.
- Country:
- India
A young NEET-UG aspirant, Juhi Patel, aged 18, tragically passed away after allegedly consuming poison at her rented accommodation in Kota late Thursday night, according to local authorities.
Originally from Chatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, Patel had moved to Kota around two-and-a-half months ago for her NEET preparations. She was self-studying and participating in offline mock tests, residing in the Basant Vihar area.
Despite having a routine conversation with her father earlier in the evening, where she showed no signs of distress, Juhi's motives for this drastic decision remain unclear. The police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause behind this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shocking Bribery Scandal Exposed in Maharashtra Education Board
Maharashtra govt to procure AI infrastructure for higher, technical education department
Can't have vacancies in minority educational institutions commission: Delhi HC to Centre
Nagaland: Agitating ad hoc teachers shift hunger strike venue to Directorate of School Education
Bodhan AI at IIT Madras to build sovereign AI-powered education ecosystem for India with Sarvam AI