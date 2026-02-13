Tragic End of Aspirant: Juhi Patel's Kota Story

A young NEET-UG aspirant, Juhi Patel, aged 18, tragically passed away after allegedly consuming poison at her rented accommodation in Kota late Thursday night, according to local authorities.

Originally from Chatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, Patel had moved to Kota around two-and-a-half months ago for her NEET preparations. She was self-studying and participating in offline mock tests, residing in the Basant Vihar area.

Despite having a routine conversation with her father earlier in the evening, where she showed no signs of distress, Juhi's motives for this drastic decision remain unclear. The police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause behind this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)