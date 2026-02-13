Double Tragedy: Building Collapses in Firozabad and Kota
Two separate building collapses in Firozabad and Kota leave multiple casualties and injuries. Rescue operations continue in Firozabad as workers remain trapped. In Kota, two are confirmed dead, and over a dozen injured in the incident. Officials expedite relief efforts and ensure medical care for victims.
A tragic incident unfolded in Firozabad's Daulatpur village on Friday when a two-storey under-construction house collapsed, trapping several workers beneath the debris. Promptly alerted, police and administrative teams swiftly arrived at the scene to commence intensive rescue and search efforts.
Details are still emerging regarding the Firozabad collapse. In a related incident, a building in Rajasthan's Kota crumbled on Saturday night, resulting in two fatalities and at least 13 injuries. Principal Sangeeta Saxena of Kota Medical College reported that ten affected individuals were brought to the facility, two of whom were declared dead.
Amid the recovery and relief operations, a rescue team member sustained an injury, necessitating plastic surgery for his finger. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed sorrow over the Kota incident, maintaining close communication with district officials and urging swift action to aid those affected, emphasizing efficient medical aid for the injured.
