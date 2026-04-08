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Boosting Child Development: Poshan Pakhwada's Impact on Early Nutrition

The Ministry of Women and Child Development kicks off the eighth Poshan Pakhwada, with a focus on early childhood nutrition and development. Highlighting the critical first six years, the initiative aims to enhance maternal and child nutrition, promote early learning, and engage communities through anganwadi centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:28 IST
Boosting Child Development: Poshan Pakhwada's Impact on Early Nutrition
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The Ministry of Women and Child Development is set to commence the eighth edition of Poshan Pakhwada, spotlighting the importance of nutrition and early childhood development. This year's theme, 'Maximising Brain Development in the First Six Years of Life,' underscores the government's commitment to enhancing nutritional outcomes nationwide.

Scheduled from April 9 to 23, the program will operate under the leadership of Union Minister Annpurna Devi, with notable figures like Minister of State Savitri Thakur and Secretary Anil Malik in attendance. The initiative recognizes the significance of the early years, especially the first 1,000 days, for cognitive and physical growth.

Efforts will concentrate on maternal and child nutrition, emphasizing optimal intake during pregnancy, exclusive breastfeeding, and suitable complementary feeding. Additionally, play-based education and reducing screen time will be promoted to foster holistic child development. Community participation through anganwadi centers is essential, with activities planned across states to engage mothers, families, and local institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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