Textbook Turmoil: NCERT's Judicial Chapter Sparks Controversy

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has voiced his concern regarding a controversial chapter on judicial corruption found in an NCERT Class 8 textbook. The minister promised decisive action against those responsible for drafting the contentious portion and emphasized the government's respect for the judiciary.

The Supreme Court reacted strongly, describing the content as part of a 'well-orchestrated conspiracy' to tarnish the judiciary's reputation. It ordered a complete blanket ban on the textbook and the confiscation of all copies, both physical and digital. The court's bench issued show cause notices to NCERT officials and demanded explanations within a set timeframe.

Pradhan assured the public that the government would swiftly address the issue, uphold the dignity of the judiciary, and comply with the court's directives. NCERT apologized for the 'inappropriate content' and confirmed the textbook would be rewritten in consultation with relevant authorities.