Graduates as Visionaries: A 'Viksit Bharat' in the Making

At the 102nd convocation of Delhi University, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the pivotal role of graduates in realizing the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. He remarked on the significance of research and innovation rooted in Indian realities while remaining globally competitive.

More than 1.2 lakh students received their degrees in the ceremony, with women comprising over 70% of the gold medalists, reflecting progress in female education. The growth of DU from humble beginnings to a sprawling institution was celebrated, with calls for aiming at top global university rankings.

Radhakrishnan called for lifelong learning and contribution to humanity, urging graduates to avoid narcotics and bring pride to their families and nation. This historic ceremony witnessed the awarding of 132 gold and silver medals, marking an important milestone in DU's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)