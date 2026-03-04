Left Menu

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi: Iran's Rising Power Amidst Turmoil

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has become a pivotal figure in Iran's power structure following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Appointed to an interim leadership council, Arafi participates in managing state affairs during a critical time involving leadership succession and U.S.-Israeli attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:16 IST
Ayatollah Alireza Arafi is emerging as a key figure in Iran's power structure amid unprecedented turmoil, following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Elevated from the ranks of top clerics, Arafi now sits among those leading the nation through one of its most volatile periods since the 1979 revolution.

Arafi has been appointed to a three-member interim leadership council, tasked with steering the state alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei. This appointment follows Khamenei's assassination, which coincided with U.S.-Israeli military attacks on Iran. Their immediate challenge: ensuring a seamless leadership succession to maintain stability.

Despite lacking hands-on political experience, Arafi is aligned with Khamenei's ideology. He has held significant positions such as head of Al-Mustafa International University and a member of the Guardian Council. His ascent in the clerical hierarchy reflects his close ties to Khamenei's vision for Iran.

