IIM Udaipur's Pioneering BBA: Breaking Barriers in Management Education

IIM Udaipur has embarked on a groundbreaking journey with the launch of its BBA Program, venturing into undergraduate management education. The institution leverages a flexible, digital-first model designed for academic rigor and national reach, with applications now open for the inaugural cohort.

This four-year program aligns with the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020, offering a modular structure that allows students to obtain various credentials, including a Certificate, Diploma, and BBA degree, culminating with an optional BBA (Honours) in the final year. Notably, the program integrates an inclusive bilingual design, providing Hindi-first instruction and bilingual resources, thus broadening access and ensuring IIM's quality education reaches a diverse student body.

The BBA Program, endorsed by IIM Udaipur's Director Ashok Banerjee, emphasizes widening access while maintaining academic excellence. By offering scholarships and fee waivers, the institution aims to diminish financial barriers, fostering an inclusive environment for all eligible students. Applications for the 2026 cohort can be submitted online, with the program starting on July 6, 2026.

