PW School of Startups Gains StartInUP Accreditation

Physics Wallah's entrepreneurship-oriented division, PW School of Startups, has achieved accreditation as a certified incubator under the Uttar Pradesh government's StartInUP initiative. This development was announced on Friday, confirming the organization's status as a government-approved incubation centre.

As an incubator, PW School of Startups is set to provide an array of services to new business founders, including mentorship, business coaching, and product development support. Additionally, it offers office spaces, seed capital, and crucial access to venture capital networks to aspiring entrepreneurs.

The accreditation is a significant milestone for PW School of Startups as it integrates into Uttar Pradesh's state-supported incubation ecosystem. The recognition not only strengthens their role in the country's burgeoning startup scene but also enhances access to government-backed support structures designed specifically for eligible startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)