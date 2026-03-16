Air Safety Concerns: Lapse in Recorder Installation Highlighted
The Indian government disclosed that 176 aircraft operated by non-scheduled and general aviation are missing crucial flight data or cockpit voice recorders. Regulations require aircraft with a take-off weight of under 5,700 kg to have CVRs if certified post-January 2016. Air accidents and safety violations remain a concern for authorities.
- Country:
- India
The absence of flight data and cockpit voice recorders in 176 aircraft operated by non-scheduled and general aviation in India has raised safety concerns. This was disclosed by the government in a session of the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Under current regulations, aircraft with a take-off weight below 5,700 kilograms must have cockpit voice recorders if they received airworthiness certificates post-January 1, 2016. Notably, the crashed Beechcraft C90A in Jharkhand didn't have such equipment due to its certification pre-dating the regulation.
Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, highlighted ongoing safety issues including detection of violations by Air India and Air India Express, resulting in penalties and regulatory actions. Furthermore, an increase in technical snags and unruly passenger incidents remains challenging for the industry.
ALSO READ
CARA Tightens Adoption Regulations to Preserve Adoptees' Rights
Technical Snags Sideline Norris and Piastri in Chinese GP
India Tightens LPG Regulations for Consumers with PNG Connections
AI Tackles Spam with New Telecom Regulations
Australia Considers Stricter Regulations on Infant Formula Marketing