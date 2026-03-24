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Delhi's Bold Educational Budget: A New Era of Opportunities

Delhi's government has allocated Rs 19,326 crore for education, launching initiatives like a Sainik School, free bicycles for girl students, and smart classrooms expansion. New policies for play schools and sports academies aim to enhance educational infrastructure, including centers of excellence and support for technical education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:49 IST
Delhi's Bold Educational Budget: A New Era of Opportunities
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In a significant boost for the capital's education sector, the Delhi government has earmarked Rs 19,326 crore for education in its 2026-27 budget, the largest allocation of the budget. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the establishment of a Sainik School and the provision of free bicycles for 1.30 lakh Class IX girl students.

The budget also introduces a 'Private Play Schools Policy' to regulate play schools along with a proposed digital library system to promote equal access to knowledge. An allocation of Rs 90 crore has been set aside to facilitate transportation for girl students. A Rs 5 crore proposal to establish medical rooms in government schools has also been made.

Further initiatives include allocating Rs 10 crore towards artificial intelligence in assessments and the development of smart classrooms with a combined Rs 150 crore budget. The government plans to establish an 'Educity,' expand technical education infrastructure, and foster sports facilities with a proposed Private Sports Academy Policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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