EU Delays Russian Oil Phase-Out Plan
The European Union has not set a new date for phasing out Russian oil, previously slated for April 15. Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, a Commission spokesperson, stated that schedules evolve as files mature. The Commission has removed the April 15 deadline in an updated schedule.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:23 IST
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- Belgium
The European Union has retracted its April 15 deadline to completely phase out Russian oil from its updated schedule, as announced by Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen on Tuesday.
During a briefing, Itkonen explained that files are only presented to the commission when considered sufficiently mature, indicating that timelines could be subject to change.
This move signifies an adjustment in the EU's strategy amid ongoing evaluations, although no new date has been proposed as of yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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