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Uttarakhand High Court Overturns Scheduled Castes Commission's Eviction Order

The Uttarakhand High Court annulled an eviction order issued by the State Scheduled Castes Commission, stating that while the Commission can make recommendations, it lacks authority for binding orders. Justice Pankaj Purohit ruled in favor of petitioner Rajendra Prasad Kabatiyal, highlighting the Commission's overreach in jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:23 IST
Uttarakhand High Court Overturns Scheduled Castes Commission's Eviction Order
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has nullified an eviction directive issued by the State Scheduled Castes Commission, citing the Commission's limited authority to recommend but not enforce binding orders.

A single-judge bench led by Justice Pankaj Purohit made this ruling while handling the case of Rajendra Prasad Kabatiyal, who challenged an eviction order from May 2024.

The court clarified the Commission's recommendatory role without enforcement power, encouraging both parties to seek alternative legal remedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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