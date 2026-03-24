Karnataka Assembly Moves to Preserve Teaching and Education Lands

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed a crucial Bill prioritizing the staffing of critical teaching positions while preventing the transfer of government teachers to non-teaching roles. The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Bill, spearheaded by Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa, introduces new measures to strengthen educational staffing.

According to the Bill, 'critical posts' encompass all teaching roles, including lecturers at Government Pre-University Colleges, and are categorized based on the type of school or college and its student enrollment. It mandates the return of teachers from District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) postings to teaching roles after a three-year period.

The Assembly also passed the Karnataka Government Educational Institution's Lands (Protection and Regularisation) Bill, 2026, to regularize lands used by government educational institutions, addressing legal challenges and ensuring continuity in educational infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)