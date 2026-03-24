Karnataka Assembly Moves to Preserve Teaching and Education Lands
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed a Bill prioritizing the appointment of teachers to critical posts, preventing their transfer to non-teaching roles. It classifies schools into categories, mandates return to teaching from DIET postings, and ensures regularization of lands used by government institutions.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed a crucial Bill prioritizing the staffing of critical teaching positions while preventing the transfer of government teachers to non-teaching roles. The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Bill, spearheaded by Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa, introduces new measures to strengthen educational staffing.
According to the Bill, 'critical posts' encompass all teaching roles, including lecturers at Government Pre-University Colleges, and are categorized based on the type of school or college and its student enrollment. It mandates the return of teachers from District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) postings to teaching roles after a three-year period.
The Assembly also passed the Karnataka Government Educational Institution's Lands (Protection and Regularisation) Bill, 2026, to regularize lands used by government educational institutions, addressing legal challenges and ensuring continuity in educational infrastructure development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gauteng Education MEC Calls for Community Action on School Safety
Westbrook International School: Redefining Education in Hyderabad
Delhi's Bold Educational Budget: A New Era of Opportunities
In manifesto, AIADMK announces waiver of education loans obtained from banks.
Startup policy, incubation policy, innovative culture to be developed in city; new integrated education city coming up in Narela: Delhi CM.