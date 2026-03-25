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Meta's Strategic Stock Awards: Retaining Top Talent

Meta Platforms has awarded restricted stock units and stock options to senior executives, including Susan Li and Andrew Bosworth. These incentives are tied to performance and share price targets aimed at retaining top talent. The company's spokesperson described the packages as a 'big bet' on future success, benefiting shareholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 07:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 07:27 IST
Meta's Strategic Stock Awards: Retaining Top Talent
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Meta Platforms announced on Tuesday the issuance of restricted stock units and stock options to several senior executives, notably CFO Susan Li and CTO Andrew Bosworth. The aim is to tie these incentives to both performance and aggressive share price goals, as part of a strategy to retain top talent.

These stock awards are standard tools used by companies to reward employees, ensure the retention of key personnel, and align individual interests with broad organizational objectives.

A Meta spokesperson indicated these compensation packages were a 'big bet,' emphasizing that they would only pay off if the company achieves significant future success, which would, in turn, benefit all shareholders.

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