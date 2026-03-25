AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Arrested After Year-Long Fugitive Run
AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, a first-time lawmaker from Sanour, has been arrested in Patiala, Punjab. He had been evading authorities since September 2025 after being accused in a rape case. The case was filed by a woman who accused him of deceit, exploitation, and threats. Pathanmajra fled police custody last year.
- Country:
- India
Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, an AAP MLA, has been apprehended by Patiala Police in Punjab. He was wanted for rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation charges since September last year, based on a woman's complaint from Zirakpur.
The complaint alleges Pathanmajra, posing as a divorcee, started a relationship and later married the victim in 2021, despite being already married. His arrest comes after a nearly year-long pursuit during which he was declared a proclaimed offender.
Pathanmajra evaded arrest following a dramatic escape last year when police attempted to detain him in Haryana. Allegations of gunfire and obstruction by his supporters were reported during the arrest attempt. He denies claims of violence, stating his escape was prompted by fears of a possible 'fake encounter'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- AAP
- Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra
- rape case
- Patiala
- Sanour
- MLA
- arrest
- fugitive
- police
- criminal charges
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